The second round of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season gets underway in less than a fortnight but close to half of the teams have not confirmed their homes.

The UPL secretariat released the draft fixtures this week with seven teams having the term ‘TBC (To Be Communicated)’ as their home venues.

These include traditional giants SC Villa and Express who share 22 league trophies between them, 2005 league winners Police and league debutants Kyetume FC.

Others are Tooro United, Bright Stars and Mbarara City.

SC Villa and Kyetume used Mandela National stadium, Namboole in the first round but were later advised to look for alternative venues towards end of the first round to give room to the pitch to get back to normal after heavy downpours affected the surface.

URA, who also used Namboole, has already confirmed they will host their games at Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Bright Stars and Express FC also faced similar problems at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku as well as Tooro United at the start of the season although the latter later moved to Buhinga in Fort Portal.

The second round of the league is scheduled to kick off on January 7 with matches spread over different venues on the day.

Teams with confirmed Venues:

Tooro United, Police FC, Express FCSC Villa, Kyetume FC, Bright Stars and Mbarara City

Teams with designated home venues:

Wakiso Giants – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

KCCA – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo

Vipers – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Bul FC – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

Busoga United – The Mighty Arena

URA – Arena of Visions

Onduparaka – Green Light stadium, Arua

Maroons – Prisons Grounds, Luzira

Proline – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo