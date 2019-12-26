Moses Mpabwa Kamoga is one of Uganda’s best male Table Tennis players in the current generation.

The 25 year old graduate of Travel and Tourism management at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has played the game of Table Tennis since he was 8 years old during his primary school days at Nakasero Primary School in P3 class.

Throughout the Ordinary and Advanced levels of education at Gombe SS and the university time at MUBS, Mpabwa remained focused, dedicating much of his time to the table, either in personal training or competitions.

Achievements:

In his blossom career, Mpabwa has won a number of competitions right as a junior player, coming top in several junior championships during my primary, secondary and university levels.

He captained the MUBS Table Tennis team from 2013 to 2017 during a time the game was inactive at the Nakawa based institution.

“I have played Table Tennis right from the primary school to the secondary and at the University, I became captain between 2013-2017. I found the game was not active since 2010 when they had some players who were studying from there. I picked it up and won medals in Uganda and East Africa” Mpabwa notes.

The Table Tennis ace acknowledges the fact that there are a number of challenges hampering the steady progress of the game in the country ranging from good facilities, technical expertise (coaches) to pitfalls in securing sponsorships for individual players and tournaments.

Despite the challenges in thy midst, Mpabwa has a dream of representing mother land Uganda at big international events should a sponsor be secured.

I have a dream of representing my country in several events and carrying the Ugandan flag high outside the country if i get a permanent sponsor that can help me attend training programs outside the country. Here, we do not have good facilities and well qualified coaches to improve the skills. Government can also come through especially through the National Council of Sports (NCS) to see that not only me but also the whole game gets what it needs for better results in different events they may engage in. Moses Mpabwa Kamoga, Table Tennis Player

He has also played in several regional events in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda; winning a number of medals but missed on the opportunity to play beyond East Africa because of limited funding.

Mpabwa has featured at a number of clubs ranging from Nakasero Table Tennis club, Sekanyolya Systems, Betsafarz, MUBS and two Kenyan clubs in Swarthmore and City TT club.

Challenging Opposition:

Through his career, Mpabwa has encountered a number of opponents. Majority were “mere walks in the park”, other average and some posed to be hard nuts to crack.

Frenchman Sam Koture was one of the hardest opponents that he has faced.

“Koture (Sam) was from France. I played him when I was 10 years and he was over 30 years by then. It was during the Makerere Open championship in 2004, a tournament that was annual but due to poor leadership of the sport it ended like that we no longer have it just like many other local tournaments like the Nsambya Open, St Matia Mulumba Open, Uganda Open and the Mbale Open” Mpabwa reflects.

Mpabwa, the last born child in the family of three hails from a rich Table Tennis linage as his elder two brothers played the game to the brim.

He was inspired by a number of players to include George Iga, a former Uganda Table Tennis top seed and national team player, Omar Assad from Egypt and Chinese gem, Zang Jike.

Profile:

Full-Names: Moses Mpabwa Kamoga

Parents: Joyce Namiiro and Hassan Kamoga (R.I.P)

Date of Birth: 25th May 1994

Place of Birth: Rakai District (* Grew up from Kiwawu, Mityana)

Education: Nakasero Primary (2001-2006), Gombe SS (2007-2012), MUBS (2013 – 2017)

*Graduate in Travel and Tourism Management

Table Tennis Career:

*Debut: Aged 8 years old while in Primary 3

*Clubs players for: Nakasero Table Tennis Club, Sekanyolya Systems, Betsafarz Table Tennis Club, MUBS Table Tennis Club, Swarthmore Table Tennis Club (Kenya), City Table Tennis Club (Kenya)

*Achievements: Won a number of Junior & Senior championships (Nsambya Open, Makerere Open, St Matia Mulumba Open, Uganda Open, Mbale Open), Won several medals at national and East African level in the Annual university games (1 gold, 3 silvers and 5 bronze medals)

Toughest Opponent: Sam Koture (France)

Role Models: George Iga (Uganda), Omar Assad (Egypt) & Zang Jike (China)