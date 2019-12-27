Egyptian outfit Pyramids Football Club has on Friday evening confirmed Ante Čačić as their new head coach.

The Croat tactician replaces former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre who was sacked last week after just six months in charge.

Desabre who quit the Cranes job in July was shown the exit door following a run of disappointing results.

The Cairo based club confirmed the appointment of Čačić via their social media platforms.

The 66-year-old manager in his speech after being unveiled indicated he is aware of the challenge ahead of him but hopes to make an impact by helping the team attain its targets.

“I know very well that this club has ambition, especially that Pyramids is one of the clubs that you’ll always find at the top. I have been following Pyramids lately, reading about them, and watching how they played before I was appointed. I hope I can meet the club’s expectations in the upcoming period. The negotiations happened so quickly and I just hope I can lead this team to achieve our goals,” He said as quoted by www.kingfut.com

His first game in charge will come on Sunday, 29th December against Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup.