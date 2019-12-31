Henry Kalungi Foundation continued charity works in Uganda as they donated more sports gear, following a volleyball camp held at Kibuli SS on Monday.

Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi and his wife – also former Winthrop volleyballer Jacqueline Kalungi were joined by Uganda Volleyball Federation President Hadija Namanda and officials from Kibuli SS plus some players from KAVC for a few drills early on.

Jacqueline took the mantle to pass on some skills because of her huge experience of over 15 years – gained from college in the United States.

The day was split into two sessions with the players divided into two teams. Warm ups were followed by different techniques on how to block, serve and net play all facilitated by Jacqueline, various coaches and President Hadija.

After a lunch break, the two sides battled in an intense game where they expressed the skills they learnt from the camp.

Speaking about the events that culminated in donating volleyball sports gear to the Uganda Volleyball Federation and players as well, Jacqueline revealed how it was simply the beginning of partnerships to better the sport in Uganda.

“This is the beginning of a beautiful partnership with the federation and clubs. We are very focused on helping women, children and their families by providing supplies. It’s always been about football because of Henry Kalungi but now the ladies can enjoy because we have had some very generous donations from my college and USA Volleyball.”

President Hadija lauded the spirit of giving back from the Kalungi Foundation also hinting on how the new donations will be of much help ahead.

“Giving back is something that we should grow into our culture and we are happy that they (foundation) have given us an example of what we should be doing and on top of that, we are grateful.

“One of the things we have lacked is equipment and these (donations) are going to take a long way in preparing for next year’s events.”

Henry Kalungi was also thankful for the federation’s support to hold the camp.

What an amazing day of volleyball.Shared life stories,empowered the young ladies,prayed together,had lunch together,and learned new skills on top of receiving gifts.Amazing day.. ❤️👌🏿 #volleyballcamp #whereourheartsbelong #changinglives #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/e1HOJJo8K6 — Henry Kalungi (@HenryKalungi) December 30, 2019