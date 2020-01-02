Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi’s reign at Mbarara City Football Club officially came to an end on Tuesday, 31st December 2019.

The forward who had joined the Ankole Lions from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) became the poster boy for the Western Uganda based club in his 18 months tenure.

Now, following the expiration of his employment contract at Mbarara City, three Uganda Premier League clubs have since openly expressed interest in attaining his treasured signature for the services.

Leading the cast of clubs in pursuit for his signature is Vipers Sports Club who have been long time admirers of the winger cum forward.

Kyetume, URA, Wakiso Giants and his former club KCCA had also at one time showed interest in him.

“I am now a free agent and will talk to the clubs willing to take me with the best offers and conditions” Mucureezi confessed to Kawowo Sports.

To his effect, Mucurezi had also penned a detailed farewell message, lauding the management of Mbarara City, coaches, fellow players, fans and the media.

Mucureezi’s full message;