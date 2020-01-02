Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi’s reign at Mbarara City Football Club officially came to an end on Tuesday, 31st December 2019.
The forward who had joined the Ankole Lions from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) became the poster boy for the Western Uganda based club in his 18 months tenure.
Now, following the expiration of his employment contract at Mbarara City, three Uganda Premier League clubs have since openly expressed interest in attaining his treasured signature for the services.
Leading the cast of clubs in pursuit for his signature is Vipers Sports Club who have been long time admirers of the winger cum forward.
Kyetume, URA, Wakiso Giants and his former club KCCA had also at one time showed interest in him.
“I am now a free agent and will talk to the clubs willing to take me with the best offers and conditions” Mucureezi confessed to Kawowo Sports.
To his effect, Mucurezi had also penned a detailed farewell message, lauding the management of Mbarara City, coaches, fellow players, fans and the media.
Mucureezi’s full message;
It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that I will be leaving Mbarara City FC after my contract run out at the end of December 2019. It has been an incredible 18 months since I joined in August last year. The people of Mbarara and the western region welcomed with open arms and love and made me feel more at home than I ever imagined.I leave with very good memories that will always remind me that I have a home and a family here and people with whom I have made an everlasting bond. When I chose to come to Mbarara,it was to give my all and help to elevate the club to greater heights and I feel that we achieved that last season and in the first part of this season. Now I feel that it’s time for me to try out another challenge to spur my career on. This has been a very difficult choice for me to leave this beautiful club/a place I call home that will forever be a part of me. The reasons are solely footballing ones and after discussions with my representative, we feel that now is the time to make another step in the right direction. I would like to express my sincere gratitude and absolute appreciation to the Mbarara City fans who made me feel at home and supported me every step of the way, through the highs and the lows, in triumph and in defeat, I say thank you very much. I want to highlight my utmost respect for Chairman Honorable Mwine Mpaka for granting me the opportunity to serve Mbarara City. In a special way I’d like to thank Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, coach Brian Senyondo, coach Paul Nkata and their entire coaching staff, my teammates, the club administrators, the Board and everyone who wakes up everyday to try and take this club to greater heights. I wish the club all the best on their journey in the Uganda Premier League this season and future endeavors.Paul Mucureezi