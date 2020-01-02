Vipers Sports Club has officially unveiled their first mid-season signing in Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi on a three year tenure.

The development happened on 2nd January 2020 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

“Vipers Sports Club is delighted to announce the signing of Paul Mucureezi from Mbarara City FC on a three-year contract from January 3rd 2019, with an option for a further year” club statement read.

Mucureezi joins the Venoms as a free agent from following the end of his employment contract at the Mbarara based club.

I am thrilled to be joining Vipers SC. I have enjoyed my time at Mbarara City FC enormously and l have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies Paul Mucureezi

The Venoms beat off stiff resistance from Kyetume, KCCA and Uganda Revenue Authority for the signature of Mucureezi.

Mucureezi is one of the best wingers or forwards in the Uganda Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Vipers SC and he fits exactly the type of player we were looking for to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further. I am delighted he has signed with us. Edward Golola, Vipers head coach

Mucureezi is expected to bring competition on the offensive department of the team that already has the second best top scorer in the league, Fahad Bayo, Tito Okello, Allan Kayiwa and Abdul Karim Watambala.

Forward Muhammed Shaban remains on the road to recovery after his operation.

It remains to be seen whether Vipers will sign yet another player in this secondary players’ transfer window.

Vipers will face Kyetume on Friday, 10th January 2020 at the St Mary’s Stadium.

*Quotes from Vipers’ official website