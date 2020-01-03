Uganda Cranes forward Derrick Nsibambi has reunited with Egypt Premier League club Smouha Football Club.

According to his agent Geofrey Solo Kayemba, the decision to for the striker to return to Egypt was reached upon by the two parties at the start of the new year.

“My client (Derrick Nsibambi) has returned to Smouha Football Club in Egypt. We reached an agreement with the club because they needed his services and for the good of his career, he has returned to serve diligently” Kayemba noted.

Nsibambi completed his transfer from KCCA to Smouha on a three year deal with the Alexandria based club in June but had left the club unceremoniously four months later because of unclear circumstances.

“We resolved the issues between the player and management. He is set to start afresh and serve without fear or favour” Kayemba added.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Derrick Nsibambi bidding farewell at KCCA on June 17th 2019

After 11 games, Smouha lies 5th on the 18 team log with 17 points, one better of Pyramids from the same number of matches.

Smouha’s latest game was a slip on the road to Al Masry in the 2-1 result on 2nd January 2020.

Hossam Hassan gave visiting Smouha the lead with a 34th minute lead.

Saidou Simpore replied with a penalty in the 64th minute before a last minute gasp winner from Mahmoud Wadi granted Al Masry the maximum points on home turf.

Other Ugandans in the Egyptian top tier league include midfielder Khalid Aucho who plies his trade at Misr El Maqasa, Abdul Lumala (Pyramids), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta) and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria).