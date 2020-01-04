Midfielder –cum- forward Juma Balinya is in advanced talks with the management of Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

Balinya, the 2018 – 2019 Uganda Premier League top scorer with 19 goals is a free agent following his untimely return from a semi-professional stint at Yanga Africans Football Club in Tanzania.

Kyetume FC manager Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja could neither deny nor confirm the negotiations but acknowledged he is aware that the club is in touch with the player.

“I am aware that Kyetume FC is in touch with the representative of Juma Balinya for a possible transfer. Nothing is conclusive” Mayanja, a former Uganda Cranes star player noted.

The development comes after Kyetume failed to acquire Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi who preferred to join Vipers Sports Club as a free agent when his employment contract at Mbarara City expired on 31st December 2019.

Should Kyetume FC acquire the services of Balinya, he will join the front line for the club that seeks to consolidate on the gains attained in the first round of their debut season as they are desperate to remain in the league.

The club already has veteran forward Robert Ssentongo, Sharif Saaka, Ibrahim Kazindula and Baker Buyala as the offensive options at their disposal.

Another forward Seif Batte is disgruntled and seeks return to his former club Bright Stars Football Club.

Meanwhile, Kyetume has already confirmed that they will host the second round matches at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

In their first game of the second round, “The Slaughters” will make that trip to the current log leaders Vipers at the intimidating St Mary’s Stadium on Friday, 10th January 2020.

Their second game will be against Tooro United in Jinja.

In the 2019-2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup, Kyetume kick-starts the round of 64 stage with an away duel against regional side Sansiro in Kumi district.