Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League outfit Kansai Plascon confirmed the release of 11 senior players and replaced them with a number of other players.

Among the players released include captain Desmond “Rasta” Kyobe, Norman Ojik, Daniel Ekuyu, Fred Ssegujja, Bernard Katererekera, Pizzaro Kibirige, Nasser Muzamiru, Andrew Ssemanda, Sula Bagala as well as two goalkeepers in Reagan Tindiye and Zakaria Nsubuga.

Head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza asserts the decision to release the 11 players was a bold one meant to prepare the team for the second round as they work towards the target of qualification to the Star Times FUFA Big League.

“A coach has to make bold decisions in the execution of his work. The decision to release 11 players had to be undertaken as we look forward a very competitive second round where every game is envisaged as a cup final” Ssekabuza attested.

Ssekabuuza, a CAF B licence holder has experience at this stage having handled Kiboga Young in the FUFA Big League last year before the club changed ownership and management.

At Kansai Plascon, the soft spoken young tactician succeeded long serving Anglo Lonyesi.

Reinforcements:

Definitely as replacements for the players released, the club has sought for quick solutions with able experienced players.

Some of the players brought on board include former Uganda Cup winner Hakim “Kili” Ssekitto (free agent after being released by Proline), Isaac Otto (attached to Maroons), Brian Enzema (free agent after being released by Bright Stars) among others.

Bright Stars FC Media Holding midfielder Brian Enzama (with the ball) in action during his time at Bright Stars

The second round of the FUFA Big League is ear marked to kick off early February 2020 with the fixtures expected to be released any time by the FUFA Competitions department.

Meanwhile, Kansai Plascon will travel to Soroti for their round of 64 match in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Soroti play-ground.