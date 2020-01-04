Uganda U-17 Girls’ National team has on Saturday began preparations for the forthcoming 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The team that entered residential camp on Friday evening had a double training session on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi summoned a provisional squad of 30 players to prepare for Ethiopia and believes the first session was about testing the players’ fitness levels.

“Given the fact they have had a big layoff since we played at the CECAFA Championship, I expected their fitness levels to be down so in today’s session we majorly focused on assessing and improving their fitness after which we did some ball works but on the whole, I am pleased they are not badly off. We are going to build on that in the following sessions.’’ He said.

Uganda will face Ethiopia in the first round with the former hosting the first leg on Saturday, 11th January 2020 at StarTimes Stadium before a return leg in Adis Ababa a week later.

The winner on aggregate will face either Tanzania or Djibouti at the next stage.

This is the first time that Uganda is taking part in these qualifiers. The 2020 edition will be held in India in September.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS) and Zulaika Nyamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies WFC)

Defenders: Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School WFC), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Samlie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School WFC)

Midfielders: Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Maureen Nangonzi (Mukono High), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Immaculate Odaru ( Mukono High ), Eva Nagayi ( Rines Secondary School), Sumaya Kyomuhendo ( Isra Soccer Academy), Brenda Nakayenga (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Esther Adokole (Amus College), Margaret Kunihira ( Kawempe Muslim WFC)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge(Kawempe Muslim), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Brenda Munyana ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Catherine Nagadya ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Zainah Nandede (Amus College), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens WFC), Hadijah Nandago (Isra Soccer Academy), Mercy Amoding (Bishop Secondary School).