Roving and intelligent right back Jeriga Atendele has reportedly left West Nile based Uganda Premier League club Onduparaka for newcomers Wakiso Giants, Kawowo Sports reports.

Atendele has already made the decision to leave Onduparaka and cross to the Purple Sharks.

The former Masaka SS student had joined Onduparaka at the start of the 2019 – 2020 season as a free agent.

Atendele arguably ranks among current best players in the right back department in Uganda to include the crop of as Paul Willa (Vipers), Bashir Mutanda (URA), Fillbert Obenchan (KCCA), Allan Drajua (Busoga United), Denis Okot Oola (BUL), Umaru Mukobe (Busoga United) among others.

He is best known for the offensive and defensive exploits in equal measure at right back.

The decision to depart away from the “Catarpillars” comes after months without monthly remuneration, a predicament that also prompted three of their coaches; Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Head coach), Sadiq Ssempigi (assistant coach) and Yusuf Ssenyonjo (goalkeeping coach) to run away.

In the same vein, the club lost left winger Abdul-Malick Vitalis Tabu and defender Ramathan Dudu to Jinja based top tier side BUL Football Club.

Also goalkeeper Julius Ssekyewa has been training with Bright Stars with a prospect of joining them in the secondary transfer window.

In case Ssekyewa moves to Bright Stars, he will fill the void left by Nicholas Ssebwato who was released to join Kenya Premier League outfit Sofapaka.

However, the quartet of Atendele, Tabu, Dudu and Ssekyewa will have to prove to the FUFA players’ status committee so that they are released for greener pastures.

If Atendele’s move to Wakiso Giants finally comes to pass, he will reunite with former coaches at Onduparaka; Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and goalkeeping tactician Yusuf Ssenyonjo.

Both Mbabazi and Ssenyonjo left Onduparaka for Wakiso Giants in December 2019.

Wakiso Giants will play host to Police on Saturday, 11th January 2020 at the Wakisha Resource play ground when the first round of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League kicks off.

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup, the Purple Sharks has a trip to make to Buliisa to face Bugoigo during a roundof 64 contest between 20th – 26th January 2020.