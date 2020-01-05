Results

Amazulu 0-3 Sundowns

SuperSport United 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns cut Kaizer Chiefs’ lead at the top to four points after beating Amazulu 3-0 moments after leaders Kaizer Chiefs had lost 2-1 to SuperSport United.

SuperSport scored through Daniel Cardoso and Thamsanqa Gabuza while Bradley Grobler scored Chiefs’ consolation on the day.

In the other game, Onyango made two stunning saves to hand Sundowns a big win away at Amazulu.

Sibusizo Vilakazi and Thembwa Thwane double ensured the Brazilians started the year with decent victory

The Chiefs remain top of the log with 35 points while Sundowns are now on 31 points with both teams on 15 games.