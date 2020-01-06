Uganda Premier League 2019 – 2020:

Match 122 (Tuesday, 7th January 2020):

Tooro United Vs Onduparaka – St Paul Seminary Playground, Fort Portal (4 PM)

Management of Tooro United Football Club is in “deep crisis” following refusal for a couple of senior players to fail traveling for their home game against Onduparaka at the St Paul Seminary play-ground, Fort Portal.

The team left Kampala for Fort Portal on Monday morning without several tried and tested players.

The likes of Derrick Tekkwo, Musa Mukasa, Mike Kawooya, Paddy Muhumuza, Steven Luswata, Timothy Musinguzi, Arthur Kiggundu, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Issa Lumu as well as all the three goalkeepers Meddie Kibirige, Chrispus Kusiima and Michael Nantamu.

Lwesibawa is believed to be on his way to BUL as Luswata’s employment contract expired.

Head coach Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna is however optimistic that the available players will do the job to perfection.

“We do not have many of our players because of in-house issues. We have moved with players whom we believe can do the job as well” Ndifuna disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The team trained at the St Paul Seminary play ground in Fort Portal on Monday evening in the last training session before taking on the Catarpillars.

Loyal servants as Willy Kavuma, Yaffesi Mubiru and Isa Mubiru have been joined by new faces like former Sofapaka player Allan Katwe.

Other new players as Farouk Katongole (from Bright Stars) have to be released by the FUFA players’ status committee.

Meanwhile, the disgruntled Tooro United have also appealed to FUFA questioning the true ownership of the club and asking for their pending arrears in salaries for the months of October, November and December.

The club is reportedly embroiled in administrative hitches as the necessary paperwork is being prepared to ascertain the true vivid ownership.

From Smart Obed, Spelito Ssesanga to now marketer and media guru, Alice Namatovu, Tooro United has seen it all.

The club chairperson, Michael Wandera remains in active service although no substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has ever been announced since the resignation of Moses Tusiime.

Tooro United completed the first round of the 2019 – 2020 season with 14 points from 15 matches, in the 13th place on the 16 team log.

Match Officials for Tooro United Vs Onduparka:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

Fourth Official: John B. Kalibbala