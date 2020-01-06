2019 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Football Camp:

Finals:

U-9: Sparta 09 Kampala 0 (2) – 0 (1) King of Kings

Sparta 09 Kampala King of Kings U-11: Big Talent Soccer School 2 – 1 Kampala Galaxy

Big Talent Soccer School Kampala Galaxy U-13 : Mutukula 0 – 1 Sparta 09 Kampala

: Mutukula Sparta 09 Kampala U-15: Everton 1 – 0 Big Talent

Everton Big Talent Girls: Everton Uganda 1-0 Uganda Martyrs

The annual Watoto Wasoka Christmas football Camp is arguably Uganda’s best attended and organized youth football (boys and girls) event.

For eight years now, the camp has been consistently held at various venues across the country with the total number of participants since inception swelling to as many as 20,000 players.

Given this bold success script, the camp got recognition beyond the peripheries of Uganda in East Africa, Africa and the world at large with Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)’s nod.

In 2019, Watoto Wasoka was nominated by FIFA among the diversity catergory.

“We use football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda. We seek to change lives through structured football programmes – one game at a time.” Francis Mugoya, the CEO of Watoto Wasoka confessed.

The 8th camp was successfully held at Ganyanya Junior School in Jeeza along Mityana with yet another significant attendance of 2600 kids plus.

In the U-9 catergory, Sparta 09 Kampala defeated King of Kings Academy 2-1 in post-match penalties following a non-scoring draw in normal time.

Big Talent Soccer School was victorious in the U-11 event, beating Kampala Galaxy in the well contested final.

Roy Olara and Dalson Sseguya scored the goals for Big Talent Soccer School.

Steven Lukwago found the consolation for Kampala Galaxy.

Sparta 09 Kampala beat Mutukula Academy 1-0 in the U-13 final with Shakir Kiyingi on target.

In the girls’ final, Everton Uganda edged Uganda Martyrs 1-0.

Everton Uganda were 1-0 winners over Big Talent Soccer School in the final game of the competition before prize giving were the outstanding players, teams and coaches were rewarded.

Outstanding players, teams and coaches:

A number of outstanding players and coaches were rewarded in the different age catergories.

U-9:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Daniel “Messi” Lyligima from King of Kings Academy.

Benjamin Nsindabagoma of Big Talent Soccer School emerged as top scorer with six goals.

The best goalkeeper was Japhet Mapusi of Sparta 09 and the best coach was Isaac Nsumba (Sparta 09).

U-11:

Kampala Galaxy’s Steven Lukwago was most Valuable Player (MVP).

The top scorer was Roy Olara from Big Talent Soccer School with 6 goals to his name.

Another Big Talent Soccer School player, Shafik Nsubuga was best goalkeeper.

Kampala Galaxy’s Maurice Micklish was best coach.

U-13:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Sparta 09’s Ashiraf Kyakuwa.

Fahad Bukenya of Mutukula Soccer Academy finished with 7 Goals to take the golden boot.

Rauf Ssemuyaba of Sparta 09 Academy was best goalkeeper as Bonny Wamukota (Mutukula Soccer Academy) was best coach.

In the girls catergory, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Josephine Ndagire of Everton Uganda.

Sharon Namatovu, another Everton Uganda was top scorer having netted three goals.

The best goalkeeper was Daphne Nayenga of Uganda Martyrs High School as Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda) took home the best coach’s plaque.

U-15:

Innocent Walukaga of Big Talent Soccer Academy was Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Immensely talented left footed youngster Farouk Tumwesigye, captain of Big Talent Soccer Academy finished with 9 goals to take the golden boot.

The best goalkeeper was Sharif Budala, also of Big Talent Soccer School.

Everton Uganda’s Ali Ssenkunda was named the best coach in the U-15 catergory.

About Watoto Wasoka:

Watoto Wasoka was founded in 2009 as a local charity based in the heart of Kampala’s biggest slums.

The organization is a youth-led Football 4 Development scheme using football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda that seeks to change lives, one game at a time, through structured football programmes.

“We are working with more than 6,000 kids. We organize programmes such as the Primary Schools League, Slums Derby, the Christmas Camp, Football 4 WASH and the Sparta 09 teams. We offer shelter, education and school support.Upon realization of our first model centre, we intend to include health services & job training for those, who do not obtain scholarships” Kennedy Ssekabira, Watoto Wasoka Programmes Director.

Outstanding Players and coaches from the 2019-2020 Christmas Camp:

U-9:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Daniel Lyligima (King of Kings Academy)

Daniel Lyligima (King of Kings Academy) Top scorer : Benjamin Nsinda (6) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽

: Benjamin Nsinda (6) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽ Best GoalKeeper : Japhet Mapusi (Sparta 09)

: Japhet Mapusi (Sparta 09) Best Coach: Isaac Nsumba (Sparta 09)

U-11

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Steven Lukwago (Kampala Galaxy)

Steven Lukwago (Kampala Galaxy) Top scorer : Roy Olara (6) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽

: Roy Olara (6) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽ Best Goal Keeper : Shafik Nsubuga – Big Talent Soccer School

: Shafik Nsubuga – Big Talent Soccer School Best Coach: Maurice Micklish (Kampala Galaxy)

U-13:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Ashiraf Kyakuwa (Sparta 09 Soccer Academy)

Ashiraf Kyakuwa (Sparta 09 Soccer Academy) Top Scorer: Fahad Bukenya (7 Goals) – Mutukula Soccer Academy ⚽

Fahad Bukenya (7 Goals) – Mutukula Soccer Academy ⚽ Best Goal Keeper: Rauf Ssemuyaba (Sparta 09 Academy)

Rauf Ssemuyaba (Sparta 09 Academy) Best Coach: Bonny Wamukota (Mutukula Soccer Academy)

GIRLS:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Josephine Ndagire (Everton Uganda)

Josephine Ndagire (Everton Uganda) Top scorer : Sharon Namatovu (3 Goals) – Everton Uganda ⚽

: Sharon Namatovu (3 Goals) – Everton Uganda ⚽ Best GoalKeeper: Daphne Nayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School)

Daphne Nayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School) Best Coach: Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda)

U-15: