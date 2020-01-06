2019 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Football Camp:

Finals:

  • U-9: Sparta 09 Kampala 0 (2) – 0 (1) King of Kings
  • U-11: Big Talent Soccer School 2 – 1 Kampala Galaxy
  • U-13: Mutukula 0 – 1 Sparta 09 Kampala
  • U-15: Everton 1 – 0 Big Talent
  • Girls: Everton Uganda 1-0 Uganda Martyrs

The annual Watoto Wasoka Christmas football Camp is arguably Uganda’s best attended and organized youth football (boys and girls) event.

For eight years now, the camp has been consistently held at various venues across the country with the total number of participants since inception swelling to as many as 20,000 players.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Action between Big Talent and Everton Uganda in the boy’s U-15 final. Everton Uganda won 1-0

Given this bold success script, the camp got recognition beyond the peripheries of Uganda in East Africa, Africa and the world at large with Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)’s nod.

In 2019, Watoto Wasoka was nominated by FIFA among the diversity catergory.

“We use football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda. We seek to change lives through structured football programmes – one game at a time.” Francis Mugoya, the CEO of Watoto Wasoka confessed.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Young blood Dan Ssebagayunga in action for Jinja Kalooli based ITA Academy in the U-11 Catergory

The 8th camp was successfully held at Ganyanya Junior School in Jeeza along Mityana with yet another significant attendance of 2600 kids plus.

In the U-9 catergory, Sparta 09 Kampala defeated King of Kings Academy 2-1 in post-match penalties following a non-scoring draw in normal time.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Sparta 09 won the U-9 and U-13 boys events
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Big Talent Soccer School U-15 Team
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Kawempe based Lapaz Football Academy smiled home with the consolation Plate trophy “Europa”

Big Talent Soccer School was victorious in the U-11 event, beating Kampala Galaxy in the well contested final.

Roy Olara and Dalson Sseguya scored the goals for Big Talent Soccer School.

Steven Lukwago found the consolation for Kampala Galaxy.

Sparta 09 Kampala beat Mutukula Academy 1-0 in the U-13 final with Shakir Kiyingi on target.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Josephine Ndagire of Everton Uganda was MVP in the girls’ catergory

In the girls’ final, Everton Uganda edged Uganda Martyrs 1-0.

Everton Uganda were 1-0 winners over Big Talent Soccer School in the final game of the competition before prize giving were the outstanding players, teams and coaches were rewarded.

Outstanding players, teams and coaches:

A number of outstanding players and coaches were rewarded in the different age catergories.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports King of Kings’ Daniel “Messi” Lyligima was MVP in the U-9 catergory

U-9:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Daniel “Messi” Lyligima from King of Kings Academy.

Benjamin Nsindabagoma of Big Talent Soccer School emerged as top scorer with six goals.

The best goalkeeper was Japhet Mapusi of Sparta 09 and the best coach was Isaac Nsumba (Sparta 09).

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports L-R: Joackim Ssekitto (Coach Big Talent), Innocent Walukagga (MVP U-15), Shafiq Nsubuga (Best goalkeepet U-11), Benjamin Nsindabagoma (Top scorer U-9), Roy Olala (Top scorer U-11), Farouk Tumwesigye (Top scorer U-15) and best goalkeeper U-15 Sharif Wedala, all of Big Talent Soccer School

U-11:

Kampala Galaxy’s Steven Lukwago was most Valuable Player (MVP).

The top scorer was Roy Olara from Big Talent Soccer School with 6 goals to his name.

Another Big Talent Soccer School player, Shafik Nsubuga was best goalkeeper.

Kampala Galaxy’s Maurice Micklish was best coach.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Best Coach U-13 Ronny Wamukota (left) receives his certificate of recognition

U-13:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Sparta 09’s Ashiraf Kyakuwa.

Fahad Bukenya of Mutukula Soccer Academy finished with 7 Goals to take the golden boot.

Rauf Ssemuyaba  of Sparta 09 Academy was best goalkeeper as Bonny Wamukota (Mutukula Soccer Academy) was best coach.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Shifrah Nabukeera (right) was Best Coach Girls

In the girls catergory, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Josephine Ndagire of Everton Uganda.

Sharon Namatovu, another Everton Uganda was top scorer having netted three goals.

The best goalkeeper was Daphne Nayenga of Uganda Martyrs High School as Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda) took home the best coach’s plaque.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Uganda Youth Football Association chairman Matisko hands over a golden boot to Farouk Tumwesigye of Big Talent Soccer School. He was top scorer with 9 goals in U-15 event

U-15:

Innocent Walukaga of Big Talent Soccer Academy was Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Immensely talented left footed youngster Farouk Tumwesigye, captain of Big Talent Soccer Academy finished with 9 goals to take the golden boot.

The best goalkeeper was Sharif Budala, also of Big Talent Soccer School.

Everton Uganda’s Ali Ssenkunda was named the best coach in the U-15 catergory.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Best Coach U-15 Ali Ssekunda (right) shows off his certificate and plaque

About Watoto Wasoka:

Watoto Wasoka was founded in 2009 as a local charity based in the heart of Kampala’s biggest slums.

The organization is a youth-led Football 4 Development scheme using football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda that seeks to change lives, one game at a time, through structured football programmes.

“We are working with more than 6,000 kids. We organize programmes such as the Primary Schools League, Slums Derby, the Christmas Camp, Football 4 WASH and the Sparta 09 teams. We offer shelter, education and school support.Upon realization of our first model centre, we intend to include health services & job training for those, who do not obtain scholarships” Kennedy Ssekabira, Watoto Wasoka Programmes Director.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Keneddy Ssekabira, Watoto Wasoka Programmes Manager
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Big Talent’s Shafiq Nsubuga, best goalkeeper in the U-11 catergory shows off his certificate and plaque

Outstanding Players and coaches from the 2019-2020 Christmas Camp:

U-9:

  • Most Valuable Player (MVP):  Daniel Lyligima (King of Kings Academy)
  • Top scorer: Benjamin Nsinda (6) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽
  • Best GoalKeeper: Japhet Mapusi (Sparta 09)
  • Best Coach: Isaac Nsumba (Sparta 09)

U-11

  • Most Valuable Player (MVP): Steven Lukwago (Kampala Galaxy)
  • Top scorer: Roy Olara (6) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽
  • Best Goal Keeper: Shafik Nsubuga – Big Talent Soccer School
  • Best Coach: Maurice Micklish (Kampala Galaxy)

U-13:

  • Most Valuable Player (MVP): Ashiraf Kyakuwa (Sparta 09 Soccer Academy)
  • Top Scorer: Fahad Bukenya (7 Goals) – Mutukula Soccer Academy ⚽
  • Best Goal Keeper: Rauf Ssemuyaba (Sparta 09 Academy)
  • Best Coach: Bonny Wamukota (Mutukula Soccer Academy)

GIRLS:

  • Most Valuable Player (MVP): Josephine Ndagire (Everton Uganda)
  • Top scorer: Sharon Namatovu (3 Goals) – Everton Uganda ⚽
  • Best GoalKeeper: Daphne Nayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School)
  • Best Coach: Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda)

U-15:

  • Most Valuable Player (MVP): Innocent Walukaga (Big Talent Soccer School)
  • Top scorer: Farouk Tumwesigye (9 Goals) – Big Talent Soccer School ⚽
  • Best Goal Keeper: Sharif Budala – Big Talent Soccer School
  • Best Coach: Ali Ssenkunda – Everton Uganda Academy
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Some of the plaques, medals, certificates and trophies given out to the best teams, players and coaches
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Part of the crowd during day one of the camp at Ganyanya Junior School in Jeeza

