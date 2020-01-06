Uganda Cranes and Busoga United Football Club forward Joel Madondo is reportedly in Morocco ahead of a pending move to a top tier flight club.

According to Maghrib Foot, Madondo was sighted in the capital city Casablanca where he is expected to negotiate a move to Wydad Casablanca.

“Wydad continue to chase Ugandan attackers. We have been told 20 year old Joel Madondo of Busoga United, is in Casablanca to negotiate with the Reds….” Maghrib Foot reported.

Madondo recently scored the last goal in Uganda Cranes’ 3-0 victory over Eritrea during the final of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The sharp forward who had moments earlier come on a substitute was well positioned inside the goal area to boot into the roof of the net off a decent cut back by fellow substitute Ben Ochen.

Madondo has is among Busoga United’s leading sharp shooters.

In fact, he has scored 3 goals, jointly alongside Dan “Papa” Sewava with Boban Bogere on four in the Star Times Uganda Premier League at the half way stage after 15 matches.

This will be his second time to move out of the country seeking for greener pastures following an earlier try out in Turkey mid-2019.

The move though, did not materialize and the striker had to return home for kick off of the 2019 – 2020 domestic season.

Morocco is no stranger to Uganda Cranes players. Patrick Henry Kaddu is a forward at Berkane.

Defender Murushid Juuko signed a contract at Wydad Casablanca although he is yet to stamp authority onto the team as he is reportedly disgruntled over unsettled sign-on fees from Simba.

Forward Muhammed Shaban (now at Vipers) had his employment contract with Raja Athletic Casablanca canceled out following a common agreement by the two parties in the box.