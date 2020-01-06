It’s exactly 26 weeks to the famous Safari rally Kenya and all preparations are in the right gear.

WRC Safari Kenya will host the sixth round of the 2020 World Rally Championship series after a close to two-decade absence from the championship.

The event is slated for 16-19 July and will cover nineteen stages and a Super Special Stage at Kasarani in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

WRC experts are now going through comprehensive preparation ahead of the rally.

Iain Campbell, from WRC Wales who has been part of the route preparations from the start of 2019 will be joined by Joao Passos from WRC Portugal along with the Kenya officials to plan the final itinerary.

Courtesy Joao Passos and Iain Campbell with Jim inspecting the stages (Photo: Anwar Sidi)

“Basically we have a deadline to the end of the month to send the FIA & WRC the event itinerary. Then same on mid-February to the manufacturers.

“The experts are here to assist with finalising the itinerary, drive the stages and liaisons to ensure the allocated times for liason are realistic,” said Gurvir Bhabra; the Clerk of course.

Aspects like the ceremonial start venue, super special stage, and the new Service Park will be checked before final itinerary.

Courtesy Joao Passos fourth from Left and Iain Campbell with the Safari rally officials at the rally headquarters at Kasarani (Photo: Anwar Sidi)

Safety will be another major case in the final preparations.

Safari rally Kenya was granted WRC status last year following the successful hosting of a candidate even in 2019.

It will be the first time for all the current WRC drivers to test the African stages as well as the first time for the new generation cars to feature in Africa.