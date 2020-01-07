Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has come out to clarify on the rightful owners of Uganda Premier League side, Tooro United FC.

The development comes a day after Tooro United FC players wrote to the federation seeking to know the rightful owners of the club.

The letter addressed to the club from FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson notes that Smart Obed and Spelito Ssesanga own Tooro United FC.

“The FUFA Secretariat is in receipt of a letter from Tooro United FC expressing their concern about their unpaid salaries alleged to have resulted from the unclear ownership status of the club,” the letter reads.

“The FUFA Club Licensing Committee has also noted with concern that there are several rumors on different social media platforms about the change of ownership of the club that has not been officially communicated to the committee. However, according to FUFA official records, Tooro United FC is owned by Mr. SMART OBADIAH and Mr. SSESANGA SPELITO with 51% and 49% respectively.”

The Federation has also given Tooro United FC an ultimatum of 48 hours to clarify the concerns on players demanding salary for over three months.

“Finally, you are requested to forward an official statement to FUFA Secretariat within 48 hours for clarity about the status of your players who have notified FUFA about their concerns in the letter herein attached.”

Since the start of the season, Tooro United FC has been engulfed in administration challenges that have seen the club struggle in the league.

It should be noted that the club was supported to host Onduparaka FC at St. Paul’s Seminary grounds in Fort Portal as the second round resumed but the game did not take place as planned.

Reports indicate, Tooro United FC had just four licensed players, a number that is below the minimum required number for a football match to start.