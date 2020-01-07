Uganda Premier League (Match Day 16):

URA 2-0 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa Tooro United Vs Onduparaka (Not played after Tooro United failed to raise minimum number of players required for kick off)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club kicked off the second round for the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League on a sound footing, winning 2-0 against Sports Club Villa at the Arena of Visions Stadium, Ndejje in Bombo.

A goal in each half from lanky forward Daniel Isiagi and substitute Michael Birungi guided the tax collectors to a comfortable victory at their new fortress.

Isiagi headed home past goalkeeper Saidi Keni as early as the second minute from skipper Saidi Kyeyune’s cross on the left flank as the home side totally dominated the opening 20 minutes of the well-attended game.

Birungi who replaced Mikidadi Ssenyonga then wrapped up the scoring business with a well tapped effort at the back post, finishing off Joackiam Ojera’s decent cross from the right in the 64th minute.

At the start of the second half, URA rested Ssenyonga and Isiagi for Birungi and Cromwell Rwothomio respectively.

Later, hardworking midfielder Julius “Boy” Mutyaba paved way for youngster Ivan Sserubiri with victory eminent in the closing stages of the game.

URA Defender Benjamin Nyakoojo was named the pilsner man of the match for the overall command at the back, earning a plaque and cash reward Shs. 100,000.

This was URA’s 5th victory of the season which takes them to 6th on the 16 team log on 23 points.

SC Villa suffered their third loss of the season as they remain in fourth with 27 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Tooro United and Onduparaka that was meant to take place at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground in Fortportal was not honoured.

Tooro United failed to produce the mandatory number of licences (7) required for the game to kick off as they could only produce four licenced players.

Owing to the regulations of the league, Onduparaka stands to be given three points and goals apiece, an impetus that will take them to 26 points.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Yeseri Waibi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulyiki, Julius Mutyaba, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Joackiam Ojera, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Daniel Isiagi

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Ivan Sserubiri, Cromwel Rwothomio, Michael Birungi, Ivan Ntege, Hassan Kalega

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

SC Villa XI:Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Moses Kiggundu, David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Ambrose Kirya, Faizal Muwawu, Fahad Badiro

Subs: Samson Kirya (G.K), Muhindo, Ronald Magwali

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

URA vs SC Villa Match Officials:

Center Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official: Robert Donney