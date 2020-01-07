Wednesday January 08, 2020

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA will aim at putting their winless run against Mbarara City to a halt when they host the Ankole Lions on Wednesday.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO KCCA’s Allan Okello dribbles the ball during a Uganda Premier League match against Mbarara City (Photo: John Batanudde)

The previous five meetings have produced four draws and one win for the visitors who start life minus their influential attacking midfielder Paul Mucureezi.

The former KCCA player quit the side for Vipers but in Ibrahim Oriti, Solomon Okwalinga and Brian Aheebwa, they still have a decent attack to threaten the Kasasiro.

They came from a goal down to win the reverse fixture 2-1 in Kakyeeka last year and a repeat of such a result at Lugogo will cause tremor and punch holes in KCCA quest for the championship.

For KCCA who will close the gap at the summit to a couple of points with a win, news has been rotating around speculation on the future of Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza.

The two could be available for the clash against Brian Ssenyondo’s side but have not fully trained with their teammates since the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Sam Ssenyonjo ended the first round on fire and the youngster could lead the line with Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu completing the trio.

Julius Poloto could earn his first start after a long injury lay off but the Kasasiro are without Simon Sserunkuma and Keziron Kizito.

The duo is serving a two month suspension from the club for absconding from training.