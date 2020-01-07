Fred Agandu has agreed on terms with the management of Sports Club Villa.

The hardworking right full back-cum-midfielder has been a free agent since May 2019 when his employment contract at Onduparaka Football Club expired.

During that time, Agandu was actively involved in the FUFA Drum tournament with his native Acholi Province.

He played a pivotal role in their triumph during the second edition of the championship when they beat Bukedi 5-4 in post-match penalties following a goalless draw in normal time.

Agandu has previously played at Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) and was part of the team that lifted the 2013 Uganda Cup as well as the Nile Basin Initiative clubs’ cup.

He has since featured at KJT Rwenshama, Jinja based side BUL and recently Onduparaka.

Agandu’s versatility as a defender (central and right back) as well as as a holding midfielder elevates him above many ordinary players.

He has of late been training with the Jogoos as they prepared for the second half of the new season, convincing the technical team that has head coach Edward “Edwardo” Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya.

Agandu is expected to feature prominently in the Jogoos’ team for the second round especially at the backline.

The present Jogoo defenders include; team skipper Asuman Alishe, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Moses Kiggundu, Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro and Brian Nsubuga among others.

Agandu will miss the first two games of the second round as he formalizes paperwork.