© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE Lillian Mutuuzo

FIFA U20 Women World Cup Qualifier

18th January 2020

Tanzania Vs Uganda

FUFA has released a provisional squad of 30 players that will start preparations for FIFA U20 Women World Cup Qualifier 1st leg match against Tanzania on 18th January 2020 away in Dar es Salaam.

Most of the players in the squad have already featured for the Senior National Team ‘The Crested Cranes’ and also the U17 Girls Team.

Lillian Mutuuzo, Shadia Nankya, Grace Aluka, Alupo Norah, Aisha Namukisa, Zaina Namuleme, Lillian Mutuuzo and Nabbumba Phiona are the notable regular players on the Crested Cranes team that made it to the list.

Margaret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Stella Musibika and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga who play for the Uganda U17 Girls National Team were also summoned.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC captain Mariam Nakabugo is part of the squad together with teammates Asia Nakibuuka, Anita Namata, Sharon Nadunga, Shamirah Nalugya and goalkeeper Juliet Adeke.

Meanwhile, Olive Mbekeka has been appointed to serve as the head coach, assisted by former Crested Cranes captain Christine Wanyana.

Ibrahim Mugisha takes on the goalkeeping coach role on the team while Mable Kabatalindwa is the Team Doctor.

FUFA has been kept busy into the new year as the Uganda U17 Women team is also in camp preparing for a world cup qualifier against Ethiopia due this weekend at Lugogo.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Else Najjemba (St. Noa SS), Zaharah Nankya (Makerere University WFC).

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Fatuma Nakasumba (Kampala Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Muteesa II Royal Univ WFC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila HS WFC) and Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens FC).

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporates FC), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC), Aisha Nantongo (St. Noa SS), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Moureen Afoyo (Ajax Queens FC), Shakira Mutiibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), and Joan Nabirye (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC).

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Norah Alupo (Saviors FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim LFC), and Favour Nambatya (She Corporate FC)

Officials:

Head Coach – Olive Mbekeka

Assistant Head Coach – Christine Wanyana

Goalkeeper Coach – Ibrahim Mugisha

Team Doctor – Mable Kabatalindwa

Equipment Manager – Prossy Nalwadda

Team Coordinator – Paul Mukatabala