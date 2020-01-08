In life, it is boldly stated, nothing beats experience.

When it comes to the footballing parameters, experience matters a great deal.

It is upon this rich background that FUFA Big league entity Katwe United Football Club has gone for the experienced brains and legs of veteran defender Habibu Kavuma.

For starters, Kavuma is a former Uganda Cranes player who diligently served his country to the brim.

He also featured for a number of top flight clubs as Bunamwaya (now Vipers), KCCA and lately SC Villa last year.

The club his acquisition via media release on Wednesday, 8th January 2020.

“Katwe United FC is delighted to announce the acquisition of former SC Villa Captain and defender Habib Kavuma. He joins us on a three-year contract subject to renew depending on his performance.This is one of our efforts aimed at not only remaining in the FUFA Big League but also to be elevated to the country’s top division. With his vast experience both as a player and a leader, we are convinced that being part of us is a huge addition to the Club. Katwe United FC appreciates all the fans for the relentless and overwhelming support towards the team. Our promise is to always work harder to achieve the best and don’t let you down. ” Katwe United statement.

In same way, the club has released nine players who include Richard Kigozi, Mudira Kenneth, Male Joel, Sseku Ronald, Kariisa Joshua, Ojara Denis among others.

The second choice goal keeper, Ali Mwerusi was allowed to re-join KCCA FC to advance his professional career.

Katwe United is coached by Allan Kabonge Kivewala as they seek to better their first round performance in the FUFA Big League.

In the Uganda Cup round of 64, they play host to the reigning champions Proline.