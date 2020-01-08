Sadio Mane was crowned the finest footballer on the African continent for the year 2019 at the CAF Awards 2019 held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt.

The Senegal and Liverpool forward had been on the podium for the previous three editions leaving without a crown but 2019 had to be his year.

He got 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamad Salah, 325 votes and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, 267 votes.

“I’m very happy and proud to win this award. I thank my teammates at the Senegal national team and also my club, Liverpool for their support,” he said as he collected his trophy.

The sad part of it was the fact that he was all alone at the podium as Riyad Mahrez and Salah missed out.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Assiat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time.

This implies he now equals the record set by her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha. She garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes.

Youcef Belaili won the prize for the Inter club player of the Year after helping Esperance defend the Caf Champions League; Achraf Hakimi won the youth player of the year award while Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis picked the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.

Award Winners

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Federation of the Year

Egyptian Football Association

Special Award

Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

CAF-Fifpro Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang