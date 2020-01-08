Uganda Premier League (Match Day 16):

KCCA 1-0 Mbarara City

The jinx is no more! The chains were finally set loose.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) registered their first ever win over Mbarara City with a hard fought 1-0 home victory during match day 16 of the UPL at Lugogo on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Second half substitute Filbert Obenchan scored the price-less goal on the sunny evening on the day that the league reigning champions missed a couple of players to include Steven Sserwadda, Sadat Anaku and the pair of Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza.

Obenchan who had replaced Musa Ramathan at the start of the second half jumped high to nod home Hassan Musana’s curling corner kick in the 51st minute of the well contested duel.

KCCA were the guilty party for long spells of the game as they put to waste a number of goal scoring opportunities and half chances created.

The visitors had the initial bite at the curry when they had a penalty appeal turned down in the opening minute of the game.

Defender Samuel Kato slid to clear the ball and looked as though he had fouled South Sudanese international Wol Makweth, but the center referee, a FIFA official William “Engineer” was less interested in the incident.

On the other end of the field, Kato nearly scored in the third minute when he met Herbert Achai’s free-kick.

The powerful header found a well stationed Mbarara City goalkeeper Muhamad Ssekebba who parried the effort for a fruitless corner kick.

Mbarara City midfielder Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja shot wide of goal on five minutes following engaging play by winger Ibrahim Orit on the left wing.

Moments later, the Ankole Lions’ forward Brian Aheebwa had a deflected shot from for their opening corner kick.

On 10 minutes, KCCA midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba curled a free-kick narrowly over following a foul on another Mutyaba entity, Mike.

Achai’s lung bursting run down the left flank was only let down by his weak shot towards goalie Ssekebba on 12 minutes.

Two minutes later, Erisa Ssekisambu beat goalkeeper Ssekebba but Hilary Mukundae tracked back and swiftly cleared off the line

Great interplay between Orit and Ssegujja opened up KCCA but that pass to roving left back Jasper Aheebwa got him off-side.

Ssekisambu found himself with another miss, perfectly looping the ball over goalie Ssekebba but watched in disbelief as he missed target after 22 minutes.

On the hour mark, midfielder Nicholas Kasozi registered a shot off target from yards.

The hosts remained on the offensive with a shot on target registered by Muzamiru Mutyaba.

With 10 minutes to the climax of the first half, Orit shot over inside the goal area before Ssegujja got a weak left footed shot on.

Kasozi recovered from a knock to soldier on as the first half neared its climax.

Referee Oloya cautioned Mbarara City left back Jasper Aheebwa for unsporting conduct in the 39th minute.

Almost immediately, KCCA right back Musa Ramathan was faulted for a similar foul and cautioned as well.

As the first half climaxed, Orit had the last kick when his free-kick was well pocketed by goalkeeper and KCCA skipper Charles Lukwago, goal-less the opening stanza ended.

At kick off of the second half, KCCA called for a double change.

Off came right back for Obenchan and Hassan Musana replaced a causal Joseph Kafumbe.

Mbarara City won two successive corner kicks as the second half kicked off.

On the counter, KCCA earned a corner kick when Kasozi’s shot was deflected by Jasper Aheebwa.

The resultant corner kick from Achai found a totally unmarked Obenchan who powerfully headed home for the decisive goal well celebrated in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later, Mike Mutyaba was fouled near the 18 yard goal area and Muzamiru Mutyaba’s curler kissed the cross bar.

Mbarara City called for the opening change two minutes to the hour mark as Wol paved way for Jude Ssemugabi.

KCCA had an opportunity to double the scores in the 59th minute when Mike Mutyaba set up Musana inside the goal area, but the latter blasted the ball over with the weaker right foot from close range.

Musana once again found himself on the missing list as headed out Muzamiru Mutyaba’s teasing corner kick.

Ssekisambu missed a similar opportunity, heading over, unmarked off Musana’s cross from the left in the 67th minute.

KCCA midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali shredded out a knock to push on for the closing 20 minutes of the game.

Orit headed out Jasper Aheebwa’s corner kick in the 73rd minute.

Two minutes later, Ssekisambu shot direct at goalkeeper Ssekeba as the home side sought for a killer, the second goal.

Two close friends Raymond Onyai and Ivan Eyam were the final changes introduced for Mbarara City replacing Orit and Ssegujja respectively in the final quarter hour of the game.

Ssekisambu had the famous “bicycle kick” attempt off target from Obenchan’s corner kick in the 78th minute.

KCCA introduced Nigerian born striker John Odumegu for a tire albeit effective Mike Mutyaba with five minutes left on the clock.

The burly Nigerian committed more fouls onto the opponents than the number of touches he had on the ball.

Nonetheless, KCCA held on the slim lead to win the game as they play catch up onto the leaders, Vipers.

Vipers host newly promoted Kyetume on Friday, 10th January 2020 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Musa Ramathan (46’ Filbert Obenchan), Samuel Kato, John Revita, Herbert Achai, Ali Abubakar Gift, Nicholas Kasozi, Joseph Kafumbe (46’ Hassan Musana), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba (85’ John E. Odumegwu)

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Peter Magambo

Head coach: Mike Mutebi

Mbarara City XI: Muhamad Ssekeba (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Bamba Soulyamane, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Swalik Bebe Ssegujja (77’ Ivan Eyam), Pistis Barenge, Brian Aheebwa, Solomon Okwalinga, Wol Makweth (58’ Jude Ssemugabi), Ibrahim Orit (76’ Raymond Onyai)

Subs Not Used: Siraje Musindo, Jude Ssemugabi, Zaidi Byekwaso, Salim Huud

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Match Officials: