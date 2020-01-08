David Deng was UCU Canons’ best player throughout the regular season of the National Basketball League.

Dikong, as he is popularly known, was impressive in the first and second round of the playoff but he has not come to life in the finals that his side trails 2-1.

“Dikong was only a factor in the second game, he put points on the board and also (helped) a little bit defensively,” Nick Natuhereza, the head coach of UCU Canons, says.

“He wasn’t a factor in game one obviously because he was thrown out of the game. Game 3 he wasn’t a factor as well because he missed a lot of shots.”

Natuhereza, however, believes the forward has had ample time to reflect on his contribution to the team.

“He has had a lot of time to reflect and think about it and we have also talked about it. If he’s not going to be a factor it will be tough for us. We need to use his advantage over the guys who will be playing him.

“Making him a factor is something we want to try and do to get him some advantage over those guys.”

Game 4 of the series is Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.