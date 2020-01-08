At the break of dawn on a calm Wednesday morning that was January 8, 2020, a lone voice cracks the silence at Kyadondo Rugby Club, “Let’s go boys, let’s go!” The grass is still wet with dew and Kampala has not yet burst into a beehive of citizen activity.

The voice belongs to none other than Uganda Rugby Sevens head coach Tolbert Onyango as he charges his squad working tirelessly to push even harder.

The Uganda Rugby Sevens successfully completed their first training session as they kickstart preparations for a tough year ahead with up to 3 major tournaments lined up that include Olympics qualification.

Coach Tolbert admits that the players have had quite a long break, but is optimistic that they will be in great shape soon with the response they showed him this morning.

The entire session was non-contact with the bulk being strength and conditioning. Led by captain Michael Wokorach, the squad completed their first session with an intense ball passing drill.

The training was attended by debutants Kevin Balagadde and Alex Aturinda. Noteworthy is Solomon Okia who is recovering from injury.

The next training session is scheduled for Wednesday evening on January 8, 2019 at 6pm at the same venue, Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Full attendance team-list