A small matter of who wins the Division One title should be sorted this weekend at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

Challengers are desperate to win the league while Damani wants to retain their title for the third time in a row.

Challengers know what is at stake for them and can’t afford to slip up. If they are to win the league they will need to do the dirty work themselves. Damani is yet to lose any game this season and if Challengers want to wrestle the title away Damani the simple maths is beat Damani.

Challengers are on top of the table and 14 points ahead of Damani but have played three more games than Damani who are in second place. The battle for the title is between the two sides and if Damani wins on Sunday they will have sealed their third title in a row.

Damani will be relying on their national team contingent that includes national team captain Brian Masaba, Riazat Shah, Bilal Hussun, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achellam, Roger Mukasa, and Frank Nsubuga to deliver a much-needed victory.

Challengers will look to Hamu Kayondo, Arthur Kyobe, Shahzad Kamal and national team vice-captain Arnold Otwani for inspiration.

The clash between the two best clubs in the country will take place on Sunday at the lakeside oval in Entebbe and hopefully, the weather will allow for great cricket to happen.