Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualification (Volleyball – Women)

Kenya 3-0 Nigeria (25-15, 25-21, 25-12)

Kenya women national volleyball team (Malkia Strikers) booked a berth to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Kenyan team easily beat Nigeria 3-0 to cement the Olympic slot, winning all the sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-12.

The development means that Kenya will represent Africa in this year’s Olympics games set to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

The Malkia strikers won their final match against Nigeria in the Olympics qualifiers held in Yaoundé Cameroon.

The Paul Bitok coached side led from the opening set 25-15.

Nigeria recovered in the subsequent set, but, lost 25-21.

Kenya killed off the final set with a comprehensive 25-12 performance.

Kenya makes a majestic return to the Olympic games after a 16 years absence.

The African qualifiers had Egypt, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and the hosts Cameroon played on a round robin format.

Africa has only one automatic slot set aside for Africa.