Wakiso Giants FC have confirmed the signing of defender Geriga Atendele from Onduparaka.

The right back becomes the first January signing for the club and also the first signing under new coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

The highly rated right back has penned a three year contract at the club with an option to renew.

“Wakiso Giants is delighted to announce the signing of Geriga Atendele from Onduparaka on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year,” read a statement on the club website.

“Atendele is an extremely talented young right back with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,” said club CEO Sula Kamoga.

“He has all the attributes of a modern day full-back and having worked with the coach before, it will be even easy for him to get going early at the club,” he Kamoga.

Ladies and gentlemen, let us welcome a new Purple Shark in GERIGA ATENDELE.



He joins us on a three year contract from @ondufc#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks#WelcomeAtendele pic.twitter.com/rOuaTqgTj5 — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) January 10, 2020

Atendele thanked Onduparaka for the time at the club but revealed he couldn’t turn down a chance to work with Mbabazi and also join the Purple Sharks.

“It’s very good opportunity for me as a player to join this ambitious club. I am so thankful for everything Onduparaka have done for me. But the chance of coming to this club is something I just couldn’t turn down,” he told the club website.

“I’m excited about working with Mbabazi and continue learning everything I can from such a great coach.”

He will battle for a slot at right back with Muwadda Mawejje and Ibrahim Kiyemba.

It remains to be seen whether he will debut for the club but he is expected to miss the game against Police FC on Saturday as the club finalizes his paper work.