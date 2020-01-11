Moberly Area 90-74 Three Rivers

When Jamila Nansikombi arrived at Moberly Area Community College last year, Lady Greyhounds head coach Hana Haden said it would take a while for the Ugandan to adjust.

“There will be a transition with it being her first time playing in the U.S but I believe her international playing experience will be valuable to her and to our team,” Haden was quoted by the Moberly Greyhounds website.

Indeed the explosive Gazelles star is still adjusting but the signs are promising. The freshman has played fourteen games, coming off the bench in all and playing just under seven minutes a game on average.

“Jamila is an exceptional athlete and very explosive in transition and attacking the basket. She will help us to be disruptive on the defensive end and then hopefully that translates into easy points on offense,” Haden added.

Final | #LadyGreyhounds win over Three Rivers 90-74❗️DeAnna Wilson: 21 pts, 10 rebounds Jamila Nansikombi: 17… Posted by Moberly Lady Greyhounds on Friday, January 10, 2020

And on Friday, Nansikombi played her best game of the season to help Moberly Greyhounds beat Three Rivers 90-74.

Zama, as she is popularly known, stepped off the bench to score 17 points, her biggest tally for the season having come into the game averaging 3.2 points.