Everton Uganda Football Academy has a vision to follow in the exact foot-steps of the English Premier League outfit Everton Football Club, founded as far back as 1888.

In fact, the Everton Uganda version has a slight linkage and connection to “The Toffees” at Goodison Park.

Founded in 2009 and officially registered 5 years later, the Everton Uganda football Academy is one of the numerous nurseries for young talents in the country.

The academy is situated in Kawempe Tula, Kilokole zone, a known rich footballing hub in one of the suburbs of the capital city, Kampala.

The academy was started by a Ugandan Ali Ssekunda with the help of two United Kingdom citizens Edward and Phiona Robinson.

“At Everton Uganda Football Academy, we have a bold mission of helping young impoverished footballers realize their dreams of playing football to the highest levels. Also, we have good development programs of educating the youngsters right from infantry” Ssekunda attests.

The academy has varying groups from the ages of 9 to 20 year olds with teams in the various categories as U-9, U-13, U-15, a fourth division football as well as a girls’ side.

Academy Home:

In a bid to ensure team bolding and easy education, the academy has an established home in Kanyanya, housing about 30 resident players whose numbers swells to at least 70 in the holidays.

Ssekunda is humbled by the assistance from the Robinson family, parents and other stake holders towards the development and growth of the academy.

“Everton Uganda Football Academy is privileged with the unconditional love from Edward and Phiona Robinson. They have supported the academy from scratch. We also thank the parents and guardians of the children who are the major stake holders of this project as well as the other people we work closely with to ensure successful growth of the academy.” Ssekunda acknowledges.

Some of the established players produced and were part of the grooming process at Everton Football Academy include among others Fahad Kizito (now at Police Football Club), the KCCA duo of Sam Ssenyonjo and Steven Sserwadda among others.

Over the years, the Everton Football Academy has participated in a number of their own development programs, specialized training sessions and they have taken part in a number of holiday camps to give the children healthy competitive environs.

Some of the camps participated in include the Kajufa camp, Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp among others.

In the 2019 – 2020 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp, Everton Uganda academy came out top in the U-15 and girls events.

They overcame Big Talent Soccer Schoool 1-0 to lift the U-15 boys overall title courtesy of Sulaiman Mugerwa’s solitary goal.

During the girls’ final, Everton Uganda beat Uganda Martyrs 1-0 to win the championship for the female gender.

Aisha Babirye scored the match winner.

In the same vein, they managed to win a number of individual accolades.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the girls’ catergory was Josephine Ndagire of Everton Uganda.

Sharon Namatovu, another Everton Uganda was top scorer having netted three goals.

Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda) took home the best coach’s plaque in girls’ football and Ali Ssenkunda was named the best coach in the U-15 catergory.

Products:

Fahad Kizito (Police), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Sam Ssenyonjo (KCCA)

How Everton Uganda Academy performed in the 2019-2020 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp:

Boys Final (U-15): Everton Uganda 1-0 Big Talent Soccer School

Girls Final (Open): Everton Uganda 1-0 Uganda Martyrs

Individual Awards:

GIRLS:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Josephine Ndagire (Everton Uganda)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Josephine Ndagire (Everton Uganda)

Top scorer : Sharon Namatovu (3 Goals) – Everton Uganda⚽

: Sharon Namatovu (3 Goals) – Everton Uganda⚽ Best Coach: Sharifa Nabukeera (Everton Uganda)

U-15: