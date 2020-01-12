Uganda will host Tanzania for a bilateral series from January 13-17 for a series of games.

Tanzania who had already made plans to be in Uganda for the cancelled Africa U19 girls championship last year in December chose to use take the same resources to compete against Uganda.

The two sides will use the series to expose their players to International cricket as they prepare for the 1st edition of the U19 girls World Cup scheduled for 2021.

Tanzania arrived in the country on Friday night and is accommodated at Nob View Hotel.

Team Captain Hudaa Morisho at the press conference said: “We are glad to get this opportunity to represent Tanzania and even though this is our 1st time in Uganda, we are determined to go back home as winners.”

Uganda U19 side which is the stronger of the two Ugandan sides will be captained by Esther Iluko from Olila High School while Maria Nyende Kagoya is the captain of the U19 select side.

Ivan Kakande is the head coach for the Uganda U19 side and will be assisted by Naomi Kayondo while Yusuf Nanga is the coach of the Uganda U19 select side.

All games will be played on the exciting T20 format and they will all be played at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

Action will start on Monday with the two Uganda battling each other.