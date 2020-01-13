Home American Football As It Happened: USPA votes for 2019 Outstanding Sports Personalities
- American Football
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Boxing
- Chess
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Football
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Kickboxing
- Lacrosse
- Motorsport
- Netball
- Others
- Pool
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Squash
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Weightlifting
- Woodball
As It Happened: USPA votes for 2019 Outstanding Sports Personalities
Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) votes the outstanding sports personalities for the year, 2019