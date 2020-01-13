Uganda U19 side defeated familiar enemy their colleagues Uganda U19 select side by 41 runs in the first game of the U19 Girl’s Bilateral Series.

The home teams faced off with Uganda U19 side winning the toss and electing to bat 1st. Captain Esther Ilukor (20) and Sarah Kakai (35) were the biggest contributors to the running helping the strong Uganda U19 side post 102/8 in their 20 overs.

The Uganda U19 Select failed to pace their chase well, killing so many balls as they fell short by 41 runs. Only Babirye Judith (15) and Nakiranda Ritah (11) scored runs worth writing about with the youngsters finishing on 61/9 in their 20 overs.

For her exceptional batting, Sarah Kakai (35) was named the player of the match. Kakai is a sister to lady cricket cranes all-rounder Ritah Musamali.

In the afternoon, Uganda U19 select side took on the visitors Tanzania. The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first but just like in the morning their batting never got going as they could only manage 54/9 in a rain-affected game. Only Janet Nakiranda (18) scored in double figures at the end of the 15 overs. Tanzania was dominant in the chase losing only four wickets as they chased down the total in 10 overs.

The wins for Tanzania and Uganda U19 put them in prime position to win the bilateral series and the two unbeaten sides will meet tomorrow morning at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval.