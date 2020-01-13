*2019 Nile Special USPA Crowning Dinner (Date to be confirmed)

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has voted for the respective outstanding sports personalities for the year 2019.

This was during the sports journalists’ first monthly meeting held at Scarlet Hall, Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Monday, 13th January.

Patrick Kanyomozi, the president of this 50 year old association chaired the day-long deliberations that at times got tense, debatable but by close business, there was a general understanding.

Flanked by his executive committee members Leone Ssenyange (Vice president), Johnson Were (general secretary) and Mubarak Kasule (treasurer), Kanyomozi lauded the exceling sportsmen and women as the body will crown them on a date yet to be confirmed in March 2020.

“I wish to appreciate the excelling sports personalities who have labored to perform to the best of expectations. In a special way, I thank the journalists who have given the games visibility, our main sponsors Nile Special and all the partners Standard Chartered Bank, NSSF, Imperial Royale Hotel and City Tyres” Kanyomozi noted.

AFP Nakaayi kisses the gold medal at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships

The USPA reigning overall sports personality and best athlete of the year Joshua Cheptegei was once named the outstanding in the athletics male catergory for 2019.

For the second year running, the Cheptegei was also named among the nominees for the overall gong alongside Egyptian based footballer Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Halima Nakaayi.

Okwi was named as the best male footballer as the reigning Airtel FUFA female footballer of the year Juliet Nalukenge took the ladies’ best gong.

Cheptegei and Nakaayi are the best male and female respective athletes.

FUFA Juliet Nalukenge

Other individual winners:

Uganda Amateur Ladies Golf Open winner Martha Babirye and Joseph Cwinya’ai are the best female and male golfers respectively.

Daniel Muhigo and Aisha Nakiyemba are the finest in badminton as the reigning Mr Uganda Isaac Mubikirwa took it in body building.

Boxing has David Ssemujju.

The duo of Harold Wanyama and Maria Nakanyike were crowned in chess:.

Shazad Kamal and Janet Mbabazi are for cricket.

Patrick Ochieng and Sarah Makanga excelled as the best male and female darts players respectively

Ludo has Kamwokya’s Tom Kasozi and the best kick-boxer is Patricia “Black Pearls” Apolot.

Brian Gwaaka and Denise Nanjeru are the best players in the sport of woodball.

Zubair Kubo is weightlifting finest

Handball has the pair of Ibrahim Kongo and Lillian Achora.

Kobs’ Rugby Football Club player Pius Ogena and Samiya Iyikoru are the best in rugby.

Powerful attackers Daudi Okello and Grace Akiror excelled in volleyball.

Netball’s cream de-la-cream is Stellah Oyella.

11 year old Gift Ssebuguzi is the best in motocross as the motor-rally crew of driver Yasin Nasser and navigator Ali Katumba were also recognized.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Gift Sebuguzi

Troy Zziwa is for Lawn Tennis. Teenagers Tendo Mukalazi and Kirabo Namutebi exceled in swimming.

Ian Rukunya won the overall best squash player of the year.

Hockey’s best has Emmanual Baguma and Norah Alum.

James Okello and Hope Akello excelled on the basketball front.

Meanwhile, several sporting disciplines had their respective players not recognized because of a couple of unresolved in-house issues and unfulfilment for half of their scheduled calendar events.

The affected sports include Lacrosse, Pool, Cycling, Rowing and Table Tennis among others.

There are five sporting events shortlisted for the best organized sports competitions in 2019; FUFA Drum, 2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship, 2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort, 2nd World Beach World Cup at Speenah Beach, Entebbe and National Boxing Open at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala.

There are four nominees for the team of the year; Uganda U-17 Girls Team, Uganda Cricket Cranes, Proline Football Club and Uganda Cross Country Athletics Team (Men).

Cricket Uganda Cricket Cranes players

The tentative date for the awards dinner is slated for March 2020 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Athletics:

Men: Joshua Cheptegei

Joshua Cheptegei Women: Halima Nakaayi

Badminton:

Men: Daniel Muhigo

Daniel Muhigo Women: Aisha Nakiyemba

Body Building:

Isaac Mubikirwa

Boxing:

David Ssemujju

Chess:

Male: Harold Wanyama

Harold Wanyama Female: Maria Nakanyike

Cricketers:

Men: Shazad Kamal

Shazad Kamal Female: Janet Mbabazi

Football:

Men: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi Female: Juliet Nalukenge

Darts:

Men: Patrick Ochieng

Patrick Ochieng Women: Sarah Makanga

Ludo:

Tom Kasozi

Kickboxing:

Patricia Apolot

Woodball:

Men: Brian Gwaaka

Brian Gwaaka Women: Denise Nanjeru

Weight-lifting:

Zubair Kubo

Handball:

Men : Ibrahim Kongo

: Ibrahim Kongo Women: Lillian Achola

Rugby:

Men : Pius Ogena

: Pius Ogena Women: Samiya Iyikoru

Volleyball:

Men: Daudi Okello

Daudi Okello Women: Grace Akiror

Netball:

Stellah Oyella

Motocross:

Gift Ssebuguzi (11 Years Old)

Motor-rally crew:

Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

Tennis:

Troy Zziwa

Swimming:

Men: Tendo Mukalazi

Women: Kirabo Namutebi

Squash:

Ian Rukunya

Hockey:

Men: Emmanual Baguma

Female: Norah Alum

Golfers:

Men: Joseph Cwinyaii

Female: Martha Babirye

Basketball:

Men: James Okello

Female: Hope Akello

*Pool, Cycling and Table Tennis left out because of in-house issues in respective associations and clarity for lack of events.

Best Organized Sports Events in 2019 (Nominees):

FUFA Drum [Played across the country with final stage in Northern Uganda (Lira & Gulu)]

2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship hosted in Gulu & Njeru

2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort

2nd World Beach World Cup at Speenah Beach, Entebbe

National Boxing Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Team of Year, 2019 (Nominees):

Uganda U-17 Girls Team

Uganda Cricket Cranes

Proline Football Club

Uganda Cross Country Athletics Team (Men)

Overall Sports Personality of 2019 (Nominees)