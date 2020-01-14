In a rain-affected game, Aziz Damani underlined their intentions to retain their league title with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Challengers in Entebbe.

Challengers who were the closet challengers for the title failed to live up to the hype in a match between the two best local clubs.

The overnight rain made the toss important. Damani won the toss and chose to field first. The going was difficult for the openers with Hamu Kayondo going for nothing after only four balls.

Arnold Otwani (18) and Shahzad Kamal (18) tried to dig in but there was little to build on what Zephaniah Katungi (22) had started. Challengers were only able to score 131 all out in 31 overs.

In the chase, Damani was unfazed despite dropping two wickets as Saud Islam (71) led from the front with a fluid half-century that ensured the win for Damani.

With three more games left, Damani – barring rain – are sure candidates to retain their title. For Challengers, another season goes by without the coveted league title.