Long serving Standard High School, Zana football head coach Joakim Mukungu has left the institution for greener pastures.

Mukungu, also a former Old student at Standard High School, Zana has since joined rivals Buddo Secondary School.

“To leave Standard High School Zana was a painful though eminent decision to make. But as football coaches, this is part of our line of duty. Standard High School developed me as a person, player and later coach. I am set for fresh challenges in life. I wish the school the best of endeavors” Mukungu attested.

Mukungu has been at Standard High School Zana for a lengthy period that stretched beyond 10 years.

In fact, he was been part of the football storyline in the previous two decades; featuring in four finals at the national Copa Coca Cola championships.

Mukungu was also among the players who lifted the 2003 East Africa schools football title in 2003, the biggest silverware for the school thus far.

The former left back has been confirmed at Buddo Secondary School as assistant coach to Simon Peter Mugerwa.

Mukungu replaces the void left by Hamza Lutalo who is busy with the Uganda underage teams (U-15, U-17 and U-20) programmes.

Stanley “Tanka” Mubiru, Mukungu’s former assistant coach remains and he is willing to serve.

The school management has thus advertised the head coach job with CAF “C” requirement as the bare minimum.

A number of coaches to include KJT youth coach Abubakar Sseguya, former Uganda Cranes left back Nestroy Kizito, Steven Kintu are lined for the vacant job.

Owned by the FUFA first vice president, Justus Mugisha, Standard High School, Zana is one of the most respected sporting schools in Uganda with a rich basis of development of raw talent from the grassroots for football, netball, volleyball and athletics.

The school also features in the Wakiso district third division football league; a platform to prepare the school football team for the various competitions within the country.