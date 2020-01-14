Proline 2-4 Vipers SC

Vipers have stretched their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a 4-2 win over Proline at Lugogo.

Denis Mwemezi and Fahad Bayo scored a brace each to turn Hamis Diego Kiiza and Hakim Kiwanuka goals into consolation.

Kiiza put the hosts into the lead in the 8th minute with a ferocious shot inside the area after Derrick Ochan spilled over.

But the joy was short lived as Mwemezi equalised with a low shot into the bottom corner three minutes later.

Bayo put the visitors in the lead for the first time in the game in the 13th minute tapping home after Hassan Matovu failed to tame Paul Mucureezi shot from close range.

The Venoms were then forced into changes when captain Halid Lwaliwa and Siraje Sentamu went off injured and replaced by Thembo and Okao respectively.

In the second half, Bayo completed his brace with a goal from a penalty spot after Mwemezi was fouled by Ibrahim Sendi in the area in the 57th minute.

Kiwanuka then restored some hope in Proline with a goal in the 85th minute but Vipers held on for all points that take their tally of the season to 42, seven ahead of KCCA who were beaten 2-1 at Bright Stars.

Proline remain bottom of the standings with 12 points after 17 games.