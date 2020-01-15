Uganda Premier League (Match Day 17):

Tuesday Results:

Onduparaka 1-1 Maroons

Maroons Bright Stars 2-1 KCCA

KCCA SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Proline 2-4 Vipers

Uganda Prisons funded club Maroons FC rallied from a goal down to earn a one all draw with Onduparaka during match day 17 of the Uganda Premier League at the Green Light Stadium in Arua on Tuesday.

Following a goal-less first half, the home side, christened as the “Catapillars” took the lead through Julius Malingumu in the 58th minute off an assist by teenager Ezra “Dead Rubber” Bidda.

The joy was however short lived when Patrick Bayiga made quick amends with dreadlocked midfielder Bronson “Rasta” Nsubuga executing the donkey work.

Maroons recover from the 2-1 home loss last week against Proline at the very kick off of the second round.

Onduparaka adds to a point after earning three board room points awarded because Tooro United failed to raise the required number of players.

The draw was good enough for the Catarpillars to dislodge SC Villa in the fourth position with 27 points.

The Jogoos lost at home 1-0 to Busoga United at the Mandela National Stadium.

On the other hand, Maroons played to their 5th draw of the season taking them to 20 points, same as Wakiso Giants who play Mbarara City on Wednesday at Bombo.

Marooons is 9th and Wakiso Giants 8th on the 16 team log.

Match day 17 continues with four matches on Wednesday, 15th January 2020.

Mbarara City will host Wakiso Giants at their fooster home in Bombo, BUL at home against URA in Njeru, Kyetume against Tooro United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja and Police will host Express at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

