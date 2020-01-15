Uganda Premier League (Match Day 17 – Wednesday Games):

Kyetume 1-1 Tooro United

Tooro United Wakiso Giants 0-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Police 6-1 Express

Express BUL 1-3 URA

Tooro United Football Club rallied to earn a point away from home against debutants Kyetume during Uganda Premier League match day 17 at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Wednesday.

Cephas Kambugu scored a 7th minute penalty to take a half time lead.

Yaffesi Mubiru brought the game level seven minutes into the second half off Willy Kavuma’s assist.

The two side made several changes in a bid to create a difference but all in vain.

Fehe Ange Micheal and Dennis Lubowa were introduced for Kyetume in the places of veteran striker Robert Ssentongo and Cephas Kambugu respectively before Bashir Wandawa took over Ibrahim Kazindula’s slot in the 66th minute.

Youngster Faizo Ssekyanzi replaced left winger James Kasibante in the 57th minute for Tooro United’s opening change before a late replacement when Deus Katuramu took over from skipper Kavuma with five minutes to play.

Referee Nasser Muhammed Kirya cautioned three players; Kyetume’s Kambugu (35th minute) and the Tooro United duo of Farouk Katongole and Rashid Mukungu in the 18th and 83rd minutes respectively.

Kyetume’s holding midfielder Deo Isejja was named man of the match, the second time this season following a splendid performance against Bright Stars in the first round at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Tooro United who lost three points by forfeiture to Onduparaka on match day 16 now get to 15 points from 17 games played as they lie second from bottom.

On the other hand, Kyetume is 13th with 17 points from 17 matches so far.

Next Games:

Kyetume visits Police on Friday, 18th January 2020 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in an early kick off.

Tooro United will be away to KCCA on the same day, same venue in the second of the double header.