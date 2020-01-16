The draws for the first round of the newly introduced World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series were conducted today. Uganda was drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, Italy, and Paraguay.

The inaugural round of the Challenger Series is scheduled for February 15-16, 2020 in the South American city of Vina del Mar in Chile.

Sixteen nations will compete in the two rounds of the Challenger Series for a slot in the prestigious HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. The second round is scheduled for February 22-23, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The Series was introduced by the sport’s global governing body World Rugby to boost rugby seven’s growth across the globe and to develop the next generation of rugby players.

Uganda is destined to benefit a great deal from the Challenger Series, especially as a young sevens nation. The Series provides a top-level platform for the local talent to develop with more international exposure, which will ultimately lead Uganda to the promised land of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

There is just under a month’s time to prepare for the tournament. The Uganda Rugby Sevens started in early January, and the squad is already undergoing intense training and workouts in the gym and at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Pools