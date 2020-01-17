FIFA Women U-20 Qualifiers (First Leg):

Tanzania vs Uganda – Sunday 19th January 2020 (Chamazi Stadium, Dar es Salaam)

Uganda National U20 Women Football head coach Oliver Mbekeka has confirmed the final team that travels to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the first leg of FIFA U20 Women World Cup Qualifiers.

The team has six faces of the U-17 players who played against Ethiopia in the recent 2-0 home victory at Lugogo.

These include; Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira, Stella Musibika, Bira Naddunga and Joan Namusisi.

Shadia Nankya is the team skipper. She will be assisted by Shakirah Mutibwa and Juliet Adeke as the first and second assistant captains respectively.

Other team members include Phiona Nabumba, Aisha Namukisa, Zaina Namuleme, Shakirah Mutibwa, Teddy Najjuma, Shamirah Nalugya, Anita Namata, Aisa Nakibuuka and the ever fresh Lillian Mutuuzo.

The team departs Entebbe International Airport aboard Uganda Airlines on flight UR 320 on Friday 17th January 2020 at 2 PM.

They are expected to arrive in Dar es salaam by 3:30 PM ahead of Sunday’s game.

The team has been in a residential training camp for 8 days at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The return leg will be played on 1st February 2020 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

The winner over the two legs will make it to the next round to face either Sirea Leone or Senegal.

Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers: Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS).

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens FC), Bira Nadunga (Olila HSC)

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporates FC), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim LFC),), Shakira Mutiibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC),).

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation-Mugena Agnes

Delegate – Lonyes Angelo

Delegate –Okello Walter

Head Coach – Oliver Mbekeka

Assistant Head Coach – Christine Wanyana

Goalkeeper Coach: Ibrahim Mugisha

Team Doctor: Mable Kabatalindwa

Equipment Manager: Prossy Nalwadda

Team Coordinator: Paul Mukatabala

Media Officer: Juliua Mutebi