Uganda U19 girls defeated their neighbours Tanzania by 14 runs in the final of the bilateral series played at Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

In a game that was briefly stopped by rain, the hosts won the toss and chose to bat first but they were immediately put on the back foot when Perice Zakayo snapped up Gloria Obukor and Proscovia Alako in the first over to leave Uganda 0/2.

However, team captain Esther Ilukor (34) and Susan Kakai (24) led the recovery job as they helped the hosts post a commendable 93/5 in 20 overs.

The visitors started the chase strongly as team captain Hudaa Mrisho (16) and Neema Pius Justine (22) put on 41 for the 1st wicket. However, their dismissal derailed the chase as Uganda tightened up their bowling as they dried up the boundaries.

In the end, the hosts were able to hold on for a 14-run win and the series ending on a high for the young girls who completed the whole tournament unbeaten.

For team coach Ivan Kakande and his assistant Naomi Kayondo, it was a great tournament and a learning one for either of them.

The young girls are being prepared for the first-ever U19 Girls World Cup due in 2021.

