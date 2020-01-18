

2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Tanzania Vs Uganda

National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Sunday, 19th January 2019 4PM

Uganda U-20 Women’s National team will go into Sunday’s clash against neighbors Tanzania with hopes of getting a decent result on the road.

The two East African nations will face off at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam in the first leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s Cup qualifiers.



Uganda’s head coach Oliver Mbekeka, a former Crested Cranes player is optimistic her charges will get a positive result.



Mbekeka believes for Uganda to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage, they must get a decent result on the road.



“We are ready and the girls are in good shape. We have prepared them well and all the focus in now is on getting a positive result here.” Said the soft-spoken coach.



“Tanzania is a good side and we respect them. However, I believe we have the ability to advance past them but that will happen if we get a good result here before the return leg in Kampala.” She added.



With the addition of six players from the U-17 setup, the squad receives a huge boost especially with the availability of Fauzia Najjemba and Juliet Nalukenge.



Nalukenge scored as Uganda U-17 National team won 2-0 against Ethiopia last weekend, a game in which Najjemba provided two assists, the other to Catherine Nagadya.



The squad largely comprises players that have already featured for the senior team (Crested Cranes) including skipper Shadia Nankya, Aisha Namukisa, Lilian Mutuuzo, Shamira Nalugya, and Lilian Mutuuzo among others.



This is the first time Uganda is having an U-20 Women’s national team since 2013.

The return leg will take place on 2nd February 2020 at StarTImes Stadium, Lugogo with the winner on aggregate facing either Senegal or Sierra Leone in the next round.



Uganda’s Probable Starting XI

Juliet Adeke, Asia Nakibuuka, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya(C), Teddy Najjuma, Phiona Nabbumba, Shakira Mutibwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Lilian Mutuuzo