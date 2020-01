LIVE: Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League Updates | Matchday 5

The 2019-20 Nile Stout Rugby Premier League continues with Matchday 5 as Warriors host Heathens in the early kickoff at Legend before Kobs battle Pirates, Hippos entertain Buffaloes at Dam Waters in Jinja, Rams host Rhinos at the Graveyard in Makerere while Mongers look to inflict pain on Impis at the House of Pain in Entebbe.