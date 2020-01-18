Uganda Premier League (Match Day 18 – Friday Results):

KCCA 1-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Vipers 0-1 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa Police 1-0 Kyetume (Early kick off at Lugogo)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club returned to winning ways, triumphing 1-0 at home against Tooro United at their Lugogo fortress.

Sunday Opio, making his debut for the 1963 founded club scored the all important goal in the 17th minute.

Opio’s decisive strike came a minute after the quarter hour mark, slamming home past goalkeeper Chrispus Kusima following a goal melee.

Moments before the goal, Opio had struck onto the cross bar.

KCCA remained solid at the back but could not find any other goal, neither their visitors.

The most important aspect on the evening that also had an early kick off duel (Police beat Kyetume 1-0) was the fact that KCCA had registered maximum points following a slip when they lost 2-1 away to Bright Stars in Kavumba on Tuesday.

KCCA’s intelligent defender John Revita was named the pilsner man of the match, earning a plaque and Shs 100,000.

Now, KCCA narrowed the gap between them and the leaders, Vipers to four points with each club having played 18 games apiece.

Vipers were stunned 1-0 at home by Sports Club Villa courtesy of Bashir Mutanda’s header.

Vipers now has 42 points to KCCA’s 38 points.

The league continues with match day 18 games to be played on Saturday (four matches) and one contest on Sunday (Wakiso Giants at home against Onduparaka).

Next Matches:

After match day 18, the league will take a week recess to give time for the Stanbic Uganda Cup matches (round of 64).

KCCA will travel to Kyetume’s foster home in Jinja on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

Meanwhile, Tooro United will be at home against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in Fort Portal.