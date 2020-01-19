Nile Special Stout Premiership:

Entebbe Mongers 21 – 00 Makerere Impis (Walk-Over)

Makerere Impis (Walk-Over) Warriors 09-43 Heathens

Heathens Kobs 23-11 Pirates

Pirates Mulago Rams 25-11 Rhinos

Rhinos Jinja Hippos 20-35 Buffaloes

The rugby-thirsty fans at the new lake side House of Pain in Katabi – Busambaga in Entebbe Municipality will have to wait a little longer for yet another home contest.

The Plascon paint sponsored Mongers required no sweat and no calories to burn with an easy win at their own grave yard as Makerere Impis failed to turn up during a Nile Special Stout rugby premiership match.

Several fans had turned up for the game and the Mongers team was full to capacity.

By 4:30 PM, the scheduled kick off time, there was no sign that Makerere Impis would appear and it remained the case up to 5:00 PM.

Center referee Rosenberg Kanyunyuzi then inspected the Mongers’ players, they walked to the field of play.

Veteran Ronald Adigas raced to the try line, dived as he touched down in a ceremonial try well celebrated by fellow players and fans around.

A walk over was given before the referee signed onto the match report that only had names of the home team, team and match officials.

With a 21-00 victory secured, Plascon Mongers then turned to a training session.

Plascon Mongers’ head coach Fabian Tonda looks forward the next game at hand.

“We had really waited for this game (against Impis). Unfortunately, it was not played. We shall reserve the energies for the next match” Tonda disclosed.

The team captain Paul Angana was equally positive, having secured an easy victory as he sets eyes to the matches ahead.

“We were ready for the match which did not happen. Focus and attention will be switched to the games ahead of us” Angana noted.

Elsewhere, Heathens humbled Warriors 43-09 in an early kick off duel at the Legends Rugby ground.

The subsequent game witnessed Kobs overcome Pirates 23-11

Mulago Rams edged Rhinos 25-11 and away in Jinja at the Dam waters stadium, the home side, Jinja Hippos fell 35-20 to visiting Buffaloes.

Plascon Mongers Team:

Ronald Adigas, Joseph Tamale, Elijah Segawa, Amos Malik, Richard Bbira, Joachim Chisano, Lauren Kalule, Andrew Olweny, Simon Dujang, Robinson Odrua, Simon Wakabi, Andrew Wasswa, Gift Oketa, William Lukwago, Morgan Cheche, Patrick Abba, Donsam Wambele, Benon Twijuke, Emmanuel Kiiza

Team Officials:

Manager: Jonathan Mukiibi

Jonathan Mukiibi Head coach: Fabian Tonda

Fabian Tonda Medical: Nelson Mayeku

Match Officials