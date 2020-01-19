Heathens RFC kept their Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League title defense on track with a dominant 43-09 win over Warriors RFC.

The Saturday lunchtime clash at Legends Rugby Club was a battle of the unbeaten sides in the premiership but once Warriors utility back Richard Kinyai kicked-off the game, it was one-way traffic.

Heathens got the first points opportunity of the game from the first attack but Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s kick from point-blank range inside three minutes went wide.

Warriors troubled Heathens a little bit with the territory game but also wasted their first points opportunity with Kinyais kick going way wide.

Heathens have dominated teams in the set pieces and their first try of the game came from a Warriors’ line-out. Full back Joseph Oyet kicked for territory and Charles Lutaayas poor throw was stolen setting up Michael Wokorach for a try that Ofoyrwoth converted.

Kinyai missed another penalty before Heathens put pressure on the Warriors again. The hosts were penalized for offside and Ofoyrowth found touch at the five-meter line. From the lineout, Heathens drove into the try area but the ball was held up but from the resultant scrum Emmanuel Byamugisha grounded and Ofoyrwoth converted for a 14-00 lead.

Ten minutes later, Oyet scored Heathens third try of the game before Kinyai cut the deficit with a penalty.

Innocent Gwokto score off the last play of the half with Ofyorwoth converting for a comfortable 26-03 lead.

Warriors put up some resistance after the break and Kinyai scored a couple of penalties but Heathens ran in three more tries courtesy of Scot Oluoch, Peter Tinashe and Wokorach to secure the bonus point.

Heathens took their points tally to 23 after five matches and are four clear of their eternal rivals Kobs who defeated Pirates, 23-11, at the same ground.