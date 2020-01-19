3rd Inter slums football tournament:

Main Final : Luigi Slum 2(5) -2 (4) Kawenja Slum

: Luigi Slum Kawenja Slum Juniors Final (U-15): Tiger 1-0 Wolves

It was business unusual at the Acholi quarters in Banda Kampala as the third edition of the Slum soccer tournament successfully climaxed on Saturday, 18th January 2020.

The football euphoria and moment of the day as Luigi and Kawenja slums battled in the finale could easily be envisaged.

The hitherto varying inequality between the marginalized class in society and the elite as UNHCR Boss His Excellency Joel Boutroue was well narrowed as the two clusters easily merged in unity with joy.

Luigi overcame Kawenja 5-4 in post-match penalties after a two all draw in normal time.

Thomas Orary Thomas scored twice for Luigi and Meddy Sente netted for team Kawenja before penalties were called to determine the winner.

Each team was rewarded with a new set of Jersey and the winners got a trophy, gold medals, a goat and a ball.

The runners up were given silver medals, jersey and a goat.

In the early kick off, Tiger piped Wolves 1-0 during the U-15 duel.

“Many thanks to UNHCR Boss His Excellency Joel Boutroue, Florence Mugenyi, KCCA Vice Chairman Aggrey Ashaba, UEFA, former WestHam player Moses Junju, The local council, the Nakawa Mayor, MP and councilors, The OC security, the entire Aliguma Foundation team that has been working tirelessly, the friends who are always supportive, the community people who have been supportive. Our sponsors in education sector, It is just the beginning, it’s not the end. My fellow journalists, thanks for the love and support. May God bless us all. May our pitch turn into the best community pitch” Aliguma noted.

“I thank the Aliguma Foundation. This has been inspiring, we have seen some solidarity and we think we can do more with the foundation to discover more talent from the slum settlements. It’s really inspiring and we hope to see more come next year” UNHCR Boss His Excellency Joel Boutroue.

At the start in December 2019, the tournament organizing team received a timely boost when the UEFA Foundation supported the teams with goal nets, jerseys, soccer boots and other items.

The slums tournament is organized by Aliguma Foundation. This was the third time in a row that it was been played.

The Aliguma Foundation was initiated by former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Rita Aliguma.

She is also the Executive director of Rismiles Public Relations and Events Management Company.