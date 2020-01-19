Holding midfielder Brian Enzama has completed his transfer to Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League outfit Kansai Plascon Football Club.

The well-built six feet midfielder has been a free agent since he was released by top tier side Bright Stars at the start of the 2019 – 2020 season.

Enzama was part of the losing Bright Stars team that fell in the 2019 Uganda Cup final to Proline at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

He joins other signings as left back Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto, goalkeeper Julius Ssekywa, midfielder Juma Katende and forward Isaac Otto, among others.

The painters who are coached by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza announced the exit of 11 senior players.

The painters released 11 players included their captain Desmond “Rasta” Kyobe, Norman Ojik, Daniel Ekuyu, Fred Ssegujja, Bernard Katererekera, Pizzaro Kibirige, Nasser Muzamiru, Andrew Ssemanda, Sula Bagala as well as two goalkeepers in Reagan Tindiye and Zakaria Nsubuga.

The second round of the FUFA Big League is ear marked to kick off early February 2020 with the fixtures expected to be released any time by the FUFA Competitions department.

Kansai Plascon will travel to Soroti this Friday, 24th January 2020 for their round of 64 match in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Soroti play-ground.

Meanwhile, Kansai Plascon will engage Buganda regional side Kajjansi United in a friendly match on Monday, 20th January 2020 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.